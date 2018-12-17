Appeal after Bexhill schoolboy injured in collision

Police have launched an appeal for information after a schoolboy was injured in a road collision in Bexhill.

Officers are trying to trace the driver of the vehicle which they say collided with the 13-year-old cyclist on the A259 Little Common Road at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, December 5.

Sussex Police said the vehicle failed to stop and officers wish to speak to the motorist concerned or anyone who saw what happened.

The teenage boy was using a traffic-light controlled pedestrian crossing, 120 metres west of the road’s junction with Down Road, when the vehicle struck his bike before continuing east towards Hastings, police said.

The boy sustained concussion and bruising.

Response team officer PC Jo Lane said: “We want to establish the make, model and registration number of the vehicle involved, and would ideally like the driver to come forward and speak to us.

“It would also be appreciated if anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dash-cam footage would also get in touch.”

They can do so by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting serial 898 of 05/12.