A road in Battle has been blocked by a car and motorcycle collision.

The A271 is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle on the A271, North Trade Road, which is affecting traffic in both directions.

Sussex Police

Police were called to the scene to help with the recovery of both vehicles and controlling traffic, traffic reports said.

Nearby, traffic reports said there is queueing traffic on High Street eastbound around Western Avenue due to construction works.