Bexhill motorcyclist dies in road collision

A motorcyclist died following a collision in Bexhill on Friday (December 28).

Police investigating the fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A269 Ninfield Road near Sidley, Bexhill, are appealing for witnesses.

It happened shortly after 6pm on Friday almost 300 metres south of the road’s junction with St Mary’s Lane.

Police said it involved a black Honda CBR125 motorcycle travelling south and a black Citroen C1 car travelling north.

Sadly the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old Bexhill man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car driver, a 48-year-old woman, also from Bexhill, was unhurt.

Officers wish to hear from anyone who saw what happened or motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage.

They are asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Ninewest.