Bexhill Road blocked after car hits telegraph pole

The A269 Bexhill Road has been blocked both ways following a collision between a car and a telegraph pole.

The collision happened between Peartree/Potman’s Lane and Lower Street, in Ninfield.

Police said a vehicle struck a telegraph pole and caused a power outage in the surrounding area.

A police spokesman said: “At 5.43am on Monday police received a report that a car had collided with an electricity pole on the A269 Ninfield Road between Ninfield and Bexhill, causing the pole to lean at a dangerous angle.

“Live wires had to be turned off and road closures were set up at the road’s junction with Pear Tree Lane and Lower Street, Ninfield, while the incident was dealt with.

“No one was hurt.”

UK Power Networks said the TN33 9 and TN39 5 postcodes have been disrupted.

A statement on its website said the power cut was ‘unplanned’ adding: “Following damage to an electricity pole in a road accident on the A269 Ninfield Road, at Bexhill, our engineers are carrying out emergency repairs to restore power supplies.

“We were alerted at 6.49am today and turned off supplies to four customers at 7.30am to safely repair the equipment.”

The road has been blocked and slow traffic has been reported.

Emergency services are on scene.

