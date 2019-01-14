Bexhill Road blocked by collision

The A269 Bexhill Road has been blocked both ways following a road traffic collision, traffic reports say.

The collision has reportedly happened between Peartree/Potman’s Lane and Crouch Lane, in Ninfield.

Reports suggest a vehicle has struck a telegraph pole and caused a power outage in the surrounding area.

UK Power Networks said the TN33 9 and TN39 5 postcodes have been disrupted.

A statement on its website said the power cut was ‘unplanned’ adding: “We were investigating an overhead electricity line that has been damaged in the local area.”

The road has been blocked and slow traffic has been reported.

Emergency services are on scene.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

