Bexhill road to close for seven days

A Bexhill road will close for seven days to allow carriageway recycling to take place.

West Down Road will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day from St Francis Chase to Heatherdune Road, from Monday, December 10.

East Sussex Highways says the work is expected to continue for seven days, and some weekend working may be required.

Traffic will be diverted via A259 Little Common Road, Down Road, Woodsgate Park and vice versa while the work takes place.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“We have informed your local council about these works. Your local District or Borough Council will let you know if there are any changes to your bin collection.”

Read more:

Bexhill shines bright for Christmas

Bexhill mum’s horror after beloved cat is ‘murdered’

More young people drown after drinking in East Sussex than anywhere else in the UK