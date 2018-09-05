Bexhill roadworks completed ‘as planned’ after setback

Roadworks in Bexhill were completed ‘as planned’ this week despite an earlier setback, the council has confirmed.

The carriageway works which had been taking place in Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, since Monday, August 20, were due to last for three weeks.

However, on Tuesday, the works were delayed after East Sussex Highways workers came across a gas pipe under the road which required Southern Gas Networks to be on site to do the work. Despite the setback, the council said work was expected to finish as planned.

The work was completed between 7pm and 11pm on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the council.

During the works, the road has been closed from Upper Sea Road to Town Hall Square 24 hours a day.

Traffic has been diverted via A269 Upper Sea Road, A269 Magdalen Road, A269 Dorset Road, A259 King Offa Way, A269 London Road and vice versa inclusive of Buckhurst Place.

