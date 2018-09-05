Bexhill roadworks delayed – when will they finish?

Roadworks in Bexhill have been delayed after a gas pipe was discovered by East Sussex Highways.

The carriageway works currently taking place in Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, started on Monday, August 20, and were due to last for three weeks.

During that time, the road has been closed from Upper Sea Road to Town Hall Square 24 hours a day.

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said the works will be finished tonight as planned despite the delay.

The spokesman added: “We’ve come across a gas pipe under the road and need Southern Gas Networks to be on site in order to do the work.

“They’ll be there tonight and the work is expected to be carried out between 7pm and 11pm, dependent on the weather and progress on site.

“If all goes to plan then the work will finish tonight as planned.”

Traffic has been diverted via A269 Upper Sea Road, A269 Magdalen Road, A269 Dorset Road, A259 King Offa Way, A269 London Road and vice versa inclusive of Buckhurst Place.

