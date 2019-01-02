Bexhill town centre roadworks will take three weeks

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation in a Bexhill town centre road while roadworks are carried out.

The works will start in Marina and Sackville Road, Bexhill, on Monday (January 7) and continue for three weeks.

East Sussex Highways said works will include repairs to drainage, kerbs, footways, carriageway, and refreshing carriageway lining.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place.

Elsewhere, drainage repairs got underway in Ninfield Road on Wednesday (January 2).

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place for two nights between 7pm and 6am).

Related stories:

Resurfacing work on main Hastings road