Bexhill woman dies and St Leonards man suffers life-threatening injuries in A27 crash

Emergency services were called to the scene at the point where Hankham Hall Road crosses the A27 at around 7.30pm on Friday (July 9).

Sadly, a 35-year-old woman from Bexhill who was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta ST was declared dead at the scene, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries, police added.

Picture: Dan Jessup SUS-210907-234253001

Sergeant Richard Hobbs from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident and we are seeking witnesses as to what happened.

“Anyone who saw the white Ford Fiesta being driven from the Stone Cross roundabout towards the Wallsend roundabout moments before the collision at around 7.30pm or who may have captured dash cam footage is urged to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Stark.”

The road, which was closed while rescue, recovery and collision investigation work was carried out, was re-opened around 5.15am.