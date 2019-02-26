Busy Bexhill road to close for four weeks

A road in Bexhill will close for four weeks for carriageway reconstruction works, East Sussex Highways has confirmed.

Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill, will be closed for 24 hours a day starting on Thursday, March 19.

Due to the high volume of traffic on the road, East Sussex Highways said a more extensive repair is required to keep it in a better condition for longer.

Highways said this type of repair takes longer than standard resurfacing which is why the road will be closed for four weeks.

The road will be closed to through traffic from north of Popps Lane to Withyham Road.

Access for residents in adjacent roads will be maintained.

Businesses will be open as usual and access to Cooden Beach Hotel and the railway station will be maintained via Cooden Drive.

Traffic will be diverted via A259 Little Common Road, A269 London Road, Buckhurst Place, Sackvile Road, Wickham Avenue, Cooden Drive and vice versa.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers.

“If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe.

“We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”

In respect to bin collections, East Sussex Highways said the local district or borough council will advise of any changes.

