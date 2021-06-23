Car and bicycle collide in Hastings
Paramedics have been called to a collision between a car and a bicycle in Hastings.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:47 pm
The incident happened in Pine Avenue, near The Ridge (B2093), shortly before 4pm.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was reported to them at approximately 3.50pm.
Paramedics left the scene at 4.40pm, according to SECAmb.
There are no reports of any serious injuries, and nobody required hospital treatment, SECAmb added.