Collision and heavy traffic causing long delays in Hastings
Traffic is queuing in Hastings due to congestion around Conquest Hospital and the Beauport Holiday Park.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 4:44 pm
Traffic reports say a collision on the B2244 The Street, just off the A21 at Sedlescombe, is also causing delays this afternoon.
The road has been partially blocked and there is slow traffic in the area as a result of the two vehicle collision.
The incident, near the Clock House, is affecting traffic between Westfield and Kripps Corner.
On the A21, there are delays on the A21 southbound due to heavy traffic on the The Ridge. This is causing congestion around Conquest Hospital and Beauport Holiday Park.