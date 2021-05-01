Crashes and closures, your Sussex morning travel update for Saturday May 1

The A27 is partially blocked with slow traffic due to crash involving a car and a lorry on the A27 Chichester By-Pass at the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

The A27 is closed eastbound after a ‘multi vehicle crash’ from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout). Read more here

There are also delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A259 South Coast Road Eastbound between Sheep Walk and Central Avenue. Average speed ten mph.