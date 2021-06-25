Deer involved in collision on Sussex Road - Here's what else is affecting traffic in the county

There have been reports of an accident involving a car and a deer on A281 Brighton Road around Church Road. This is affecting traffic between Horsham and Cowfold.

On the M23, there has been an accident involving three cars. This collision reportedly happened on the exit ramp at Copthorne Way. Slow moving traffic has been reported southbound.

There is also queuing traffic eastbound on the A27 in Worthing, whilst delays are reportedly increasing on A24 Findon Road southbound between The Quadrangle and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Traffic report

In Walberton, B2132 Yapton Lane is partly blocked due to an accident on A27 Arundel Road.

'Severe delays' have been reported between Chicheter and Bognor Regis. The average speed is five mph on Lagness Road eastbound between B2145 and B2166 Pagham Road.

Simiarly severe delays are said to be easing on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound between A27 and B2145 Whyke Road.

Traffic is also slow on A259 Chichester Road southbound at Elbridge Avenue.

Congestion has been reported on B2166 Pagham Road southbound at Runcton Farm Shop. This is affecting traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass. However, delays are increasing on the Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

'Heavier than normal' traffic has been reported,in the South Downs area, on A272 North Street Southbound at Lamberts Lane.

In East Sussex, temporary traffic signals are causing delays on B2247 Dittons Road near the Lidl store.

Delays are said to be easing on the A27 in the county, including on Ranscombe Hill eastbound.

Ongoing lane closures on the the Polgeate Bypass is affecting westbound traffic. This is due to construction works.