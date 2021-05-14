Emergency services dealing with serious collision near Hawkhurst

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision south of Hawkhurst.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Friday, 14th May 2021, 5:02 pm

East Sussex Fire said the incident involving two cars has happened on the B2244 near the junction with Conghurst Lane.

The road has been closed.

East Sussex Fire added: “Please avoid the area while we work to release two people from the vehicles.”

Traffic reports say the road has been closed both ways from Horns Road to The Elms.