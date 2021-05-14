Emergency services dealing with serious collision near Hawkhurst
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision south of Hawkhurst.
East Sussex Fire said the incident involving two cars has happened on the B2244 near the junction with Conghurst Lane.
The road has been closed.
East Sussex Fire added: “Please avoid the area while we work to release two people from the vehicles.”
Traffic reports say the road has been closed both ways from Horns Road to The Elms.