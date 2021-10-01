Fuel in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Sussex - here’s where you can get petrol on Friday, October 1, 2021
Local drivers are updating each other to find where petrol is available.
They are helping the search for fuel so people can get to work and take children to school.
Some petrol stations closed last week temporarily after BP and Esso warned of petrol and diesel shortages at some of its stations due to a lack of delivery drivers.
Petrol stations across the area were left dry following big queues on Friday (September 24) and Saturday (September 25), despite the Government urging people to carry on buying petrol as normal and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying that refineries had ‘plenty of petrol’.
The Government also announced on Monday (September 27) that it was suspending competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying.
Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.
Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Hastings and Sussex.