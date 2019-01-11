Hastings driver taken to hospital after collision closes road

A driver in Hastings has been taken to hospital after a collision that closed a busy road.

According to a Sussex Police spokesman, a car and a motorcycle were involved in a collision on Battle Road, which led to police closing the road between Menzies Road and Blackman Avenue to deal with the incident.

The motorcyclist had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but the driver of the car was in a more serious condition, so had to be taken to hospital, the spokesman said.

The road was re-opened at just after 7pm, they said.

The fire service was called to the scene at just after 5.30pm following reports of a fuel leak caused by the accident, and one fire engine was sent to deal with it.

But when they arrived, there was no leaking fuel, so the crew made sure the scene was safe.

They said that first-aid was given to the casualties and they were left in the care of paramedics, who also attended.

Unconfirmed traffic reports suggested the incident happened near the Deep Blue fish and chip shop.