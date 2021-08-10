Hastings town centre road to shut again after bricks fall from building

Hastings Borough Council announced the decision to shut Havelock Road following last week’s incident in which brick work fell from the side of Queensbury House.

A council spokesman said: “Havelock Road will be closed in both directions from 6pm tonight for safety reasons. This is for further work on Queensbury House to take place following last week’s incident.”

The incident happened last Tuesday (August 3) in which Sussex Police and firefighters were called to the scene.

Bricks fell from the fifth floor of the building.

Stagecoach said most of its services within the town centre had to be diverted due to the falling debris.

1. Loose bricks falling from the old Queensbury House building in Hastings. Pic Justin Lycett SUS-210308-151129001 Buy photo

2. Loose bricks falling from the old Queensbury House building in Hastings. Pic Justin Lycett SUS-210308-150829001 Buy photo

3. Loose bricks falling from the old Queensbury House building in Hastings. Pic Justin Lycett SUS-210308-150920001 Buy photo

4. Loose bricks falling from the old Queensbury House building in Hastings. Pic Justin Lycett SUS-210308-150933001 Buy photo