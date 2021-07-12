Lightning damages electricity supply between Hastings and Ashford International
Trains between Hastings and Ashford International have been disrupted after lightning caused damage to the electricity supply.
Southern Railway said services between the two stations are subject to delays and cancellations, and a rail replacement bus service is in service.
The train operating company said disruption is expected until 7pm.
Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.