Main Bexhill road to close for more than a week

Part of a main road in Bexhill will close to traffic for more than a week while repair work takes place.

London Road will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday, November 28 until Thursday, December 6.

There will be no vehicle access between St George’s Road and Combe Valley Way during this time, according to East Sussex Highways.

From Friday, December 7 to Monday, December 17, the road will be closed only from 8pm to 6am from Wrestwood Road to Combe Valley Way, while carriageway resurfacing takes place.

Traffic will be diverted via Holliers Hill, Westwood Road A2036, A2690 Roundabout, Combe Valley Way A2690, and vice versa.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Elements of this work will be noisy. Noisy work will stop by midnight. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

