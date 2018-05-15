Main road to close to allow work to be completed

The main road through Sidley will be closed for two weeks to allow road resurfacing work to be completed.

Work was started on Ninfield Road in January this year, and expected to take seven weeks.

However, due to low temperatures and icy conditions, East Sussex Highways was forced to postpone the project.

The work will resume in June, with overnight closures expected to be in place for two weeks.

Ninfield Road will be closed from Elva Way to Hollis Street Farm from 7pm to 6am daily between Monday, June 18 and Saturday, June 30.

The road will reopen outside of these hours.

A diversion route will be in place, taking motorists aia Wrestwood Road, Combe Valley Way, Queensway, The Ridge West, Hastings Road, and Powdermill Lane, and vice versa in the other direction.