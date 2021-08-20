Man arrested in St Leonards after car collides with parked vehicles
A man was arrested by police after a car collided with other parked vehicles in St Leonards early this morning (Friday, August 20).
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:57 am
According to the AA the incident involved a car in Cranbrook Road and the road was closed in both directions from Salisbury Road to St Paul’s Road following the incident.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Cranbrook Road and Sandown Road on Friday (August 20) at 5.55am following reports of a car colliding with other stationary vehicles.
“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without a licence and not having insurance and remains in custody.”