Man dies after being hit by train in St Leonards

Officers are making enquiries to establish how a man who was hit by a train over the weekend came to be on the railway tracks.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening (September 15), British Transport Police officers were called to St Leonards Warrior Square station following a report of a person being struck by a train.

Police and paramedics attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene, a BTP spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman added: “His family have been informed.

“Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish how the man came to be on the tracks. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Services between Hastings and Bexhill were suspended after the line became blocked just after 8pm.

Southern Rail said a person had been hit by a train and emergency services had shut the line to carry out investigations.

Replacement bus services were put on between Hastings and Ashford International while the line remained closed.

