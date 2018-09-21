Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A22 ‘hit and run’

An elderly man was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after a suspected hit and run on the A22 at Hailsham, according to Sussex Police.

The collision was reported to have happened on the A22 Hailsham Bypass. The road was closed northbound from A295 (Eagles roundabout) to Diplocks Way/Knockhatch Adventure Park.

According to traffic reports, the collision happened shortly after 5am and an air ambulance was sent to the scene at around 6am.

The road is likely to remain closed few a number of hours through morning rush hour.

Southbound traffic was also blocked for a short time but was released around 6.10am.

Traffic is slow on the diversion route and southbound is slow approaching.

More to follow.