Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Rye accident on A259

According to reports on the AA’s travel news site, the road was blocked with queueing traffic on Winchelsea Road at the junction with Harbour Road.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The incident was first reported just after 1pm.

Part of the A259 in Rye is blocked

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 12.10pm today to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.