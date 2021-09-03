Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Rye accident on A259
An accident on the A259 in Rye led to part of the road being blocked this afternoon (Friday, September 3).
According to reports on the AA’s travel news site, the road was blocked with queueing traffic on Winchelsea Road at the junction with Harbour Road.
Emergency services attended the scene.
The incident was first reported just after 1pm.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 12.10pm today to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.
“The motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital with injuries including leg injuries.”