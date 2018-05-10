Motorist ‘confused’ after receiving parking ticket at Bexhill railway station

A resident has called the parking zone at Bexhill railway station ‘confusing’ after receiving a £60 parking ticket.

Robin Clarke, 63, from Bexhill, was parked up at 5.45pm on Wednesday, May 2, when he returned to find a traffic warden issuing him a ticket.

Robin Clarke said all cars park at an angle at Bexhill station

Mr Clarke had been parked for 20 minutes at a 45 degree angle to the wall, with his rear wheels outside of the marked space – something he says he has done for more than 40 years.

He said: “I use this car park when I quickly run into the station to grab a ticket or cross the road to go the pharmacist.

“Me and most of Bexhill’s residents consider those markings to be a parking zone, so therefore park sensibly on it. By custom and practice this has been fine and okay for decades.

“When I returned to my vehicle on this particular day, I asked the traffic warden why he was issuing me a ticket. He said the lines were interpreted as designated bays and cars must park within the lines.

“This is confusing, does not match images on the signage, not really fit for purpose and going to create a lot of penalty charges for Bexhill people.”

Indigo Parking Solutions, who runs the car park, defended issuing Mr Clarke with a ticket.

A spokesman said: “The parking bays at Bexhill station are designed to allow the clear flow of traffic for all users, including taxis and those with disabilities.

“Drivers who park outside the clearly marked areas will be given a penalty notice.”

Mr Clarke, who said a number of other vehicles park the same way at this particular car park, was told his parking was ‘dangerous’ as the 45 degree angle, coupled with taxis parked behind his vehicle, could prevent access through the car park.

He added: “My confusion is that this has never been a problem before.

“Everyone parks at an angle in this car park and they are going to receive fines.

“There are no signs warning motorists to park inside the lines.

“Why has the change not been highlighted with signs to avert extortionate penalty charges? Are they (Southern) even aware Indigo are doing this?

“I have driven past the station a few times since receiving my penalty – which I have no intention of paying – and every time cars are parked at the customary 45 degree angle.”

After receiving his ticket, Mr Clarke said he contacted Govia Thameslink Railway and Southern but had yet to receive a response.

He added: “I have an email logged with Southern Rail as possible landowners asking for an explanation regarding a change of tolerance to parking this way.

Mr Clarke was told by Indigo he had until next Wednesday to pay the £60 fine or he would be told to make a payment of £100 within 28 days and possibly face a further 50 per cent increase.