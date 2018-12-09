No train services at Hastings today

Due to engineering work between Hastings and Battle/Bexhill, there will be no trains at Hastings today (Sunday, December 9).

Southeastern services between London Charing Cross and Hastings Southern between Hastings/Eastbourne and Ashford International, between Eastbourne/Brighton/London Victoria and Ore and also between Brighton/London Victoria and Hastings have all been affected, according to Southern.

All lines will be closed.

On Southeastern, buses will replace trains between Battle and Hastings. Some buses will call at all stations, other buses will call at Battle, St Leonards Warrior Square and Hastings only.

On Southern, buses will replace trains between Bexhill and Ore / Ashford International.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.