No trains at Hastings this weekend
There will be no trains in and out of Hastings this weekend due to engineering work.
The works will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday in the Hastings area, which will result in all lines being closed.
This will cause disruption to passengers travelling on Southeastern services between London Charing Cross and Hastings, and those on Southern services between London Victoria/Eastbourne and Ore, as well as between Hastings and Ashford International.
Buses will replace trains for Southeastern services between Robertsbridge and Hastings. There will be a mini bus shuttle between Battle and Crowhurst.
On Southern services, buses will also replace trains between Bexhill and Hastings/Ore and between Hastings and Ashford International.
Southern services will run to an amended timetable between Eastbourne and Bexhill.