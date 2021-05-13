No trains at Hastings this weekend

The works will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday in the Hastings area, which will result in all lines being closed.

This will cause disruption to passengers travelling on Southeastern services between London Charing Cross and Hastings, and those on Southern services between London Victoria/Eastbourne and Ore, as well as between Hastings and Ashford International.

Buses will replace trains for Southeastern services between Robertsbridge and Hastings. There will be a mini bus shuttle between Battle and Crowhurst.

File pic. Southern train at Hastings Station. SUS-190731-112053001

On Southern services, buses will also replace trains between Bexhill and Hastings/Ore and between Hastings and Ashford International.