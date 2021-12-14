One person taken to hospital after two-car collision in Hastings

Officers closed off part of a road in Hastings town centre on Sunday evening (December 12) after a two-car collision.

By Alex Watts
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:40 pm

The incident happened on Cambridge Road, near the junction with Holmesdale Gardens, at around 5pm. There were several police cars there, and an ambulance.

A police officer diverted traffic heading down Cambridge Road into Holmesdale Gardens. A recovery truck towed away a green hatchback car from the scene. The road was later reopened.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “One person was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Police at scene of incident in Cambridge Road, Hastings

