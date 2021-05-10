Paramedics attend A21 collision involving bus near Hastings
The A21 was partially blocked this morning after a collision involving a vehicle and a bus, according to traffic reports.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 2:16 pm
The incident happened at the junction to New England Lane.
There are long delays northbound and slow traffic southbound, according to reports.
The ambulance service said crews were called to the scene shortly before 11am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bus.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service added: “There was one patient at the scene but no one required further hospital treatment.”