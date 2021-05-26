Parking officers attacked in East Sussex in four ‘serious incidents’

Cars parked in the road

In May alone, there have been four serious incidents, with one officer being pushed to the floor, a spokesman confirmed.

East Sussex County Council is again calling on motorists to treat civil parking enforcement officers with respect as they go about their job in Lewes, Eastbourne, Hastings and Rother.

A similar plea in January this year was followed by a reduction in incidents – including April where there was not a single attack.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “We know that the majority of motorists treat parking enforcement officers with respect and appreciate that they have a job to do.

“Unfortunately, a minority of people believe it’s ok to verbally and physically assault officers who are trying to keep the county’s roads clear and safe, and that is just not acceptable.”

She added: “There is absolutely no excuse for this kind of behaviour.

“If you don’t want to be asked to move your vehicle or get a fine, don’t park in breach of clearly marked restrictions – it is that simple.”

Civil enforcement officers play an important role in ensuring people park safely and sensibly, helping to reduce congestion and maintain traffic flow and access.