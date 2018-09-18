Pedestrian hospitalised after Bexhill collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Bexhill.

The collision happened in Ninfield Road, Bexhill, close to Lidl, at approximately 9.40am on Monday (September 18).

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm one ambulance crew attended the scene following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at approximately 9.40am.

“The person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

The SECAmb spokesman said no further information was available.

