Person airlifted to hospital after crash at Pett Level

Emergency services were called to Pett Level Road at 9.20am after a collision involving four vehicles.

Sussex Police, paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), East Sussex Fire and the air ambulance all attended the incident.

A spokesman for SECAmb said one person was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital by air and another to Conquest Hospital by road.

Picture: Nigel Carter SUS-210206-152238001

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said: “One person was released from their vehicle and handed over in to the care of the air ambulance service.”

Crews from The Ridge and Hastings attended the incident, the fire service said.

Volunteers from the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat also assisted with managing the traffic as the road had been completely blocked.

A spokesman said the road had reopened but warned people to be aware of debris in the lay-by areas.