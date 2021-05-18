Person airlifted to hospital after serious collision near Hawkhurst

Two cars were involved in the crash on the B2244 near the junction with Conghurst Lane at about 3.30pm on Friday (May 14).

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene, and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), on Tuesday (May 18) said: “I can confirm we were called at approximately 3.30pm on May 14 and that ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

One person was airlifted to hospital

“One person was airlifted to Kings College Hospital with potentially serious injuries and another was taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.”

East Sussex Fire advised people to avoid the area while they attended the collision.

This week, a spokesman for the fire service said: “On Friday 14th May at 3.35pm, we were called to attend an RTC (road traffic collision) involving two vehicles on The Street, Sedlescombe. Crews from Battle and Hastings attended.