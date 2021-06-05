Person hit by train between Hastings and Ashford International

File pic. Southern train SUS-190731-112041001

On Twitter, Southern, which runs the route, said emergency services attended the scene.

Shortly after the incident happened, the company tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hastings and Ashford International. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

It added: “We’re unable to run services between Hastings and Ashford International until further notice. Please do not travel. If you travel now, your journey length with be significantly extended.”

Southern said it requested rail replacement buses to run while the line was shut.

The line reopened later in the evening.

Trains from Eastbourne to Ashford via Bexhill and Hastings were also affected.