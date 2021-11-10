Rye train station to close ahead of town’s bonfire

Rye Station ENGSUS00120140201141639

Southern, which manages the station, said the company said the ongoing effects of Covid-19 mean that there are not enough drivers to run the extra trains Southern would usually provide.

Southern added that additionally, a shortage of bus drivers means an alternative service is not possible, as buses are being used to keep passengers moving elsewhere on the network where engineering work is happening.

The station will be shut from 3pm on Saturday (November 13).

Chris Fowler, customer services director, said: “We know how important the Rye Bonfire event is to the wider community and have looked at every alternative. However, in the interests of public safety we unfortunately can’t keep Rye station open this year as we usually would.”