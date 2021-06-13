'Selfish parking puts lives at risk' warns Rother District Council

Queues on the way to Camber Sands beach. Photo by Rother District Council

The hot weather has seen many families head down to the seafront over the weekend.

Rother District Council warned that selfish parking puts people's lives at risk.

"When visiting Camber, please be mindful of your parking as this has a negative impact on the local community, can make it impossible for emergency vehicles to get through and force pedestrians to walk in the road," a spokesman said in a post online.

Sussex Police shared the post, and said in a statement: "We know that lots of you will be heading to the beach today

"But lovely weather like this means very long queues for both Camber Sands in East Sussex and West Wittering in West Sussex.

"Both beaches are incredibly popular year-round but on a day like today, queues started early this morning.