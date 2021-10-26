St Leonards accident on A259 closes road

According to the AA part of the road is closed due to the accident on Bexhill Road, which inv olved two vehicles.

The road is shut both ways between the B2092 Harley Shute Road and Bulverhythe Road.

A detour is in operation for buses 98 and 99, run by Stagecoach, via Filsham Valley and Combe Valley Way instead.

Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene.

The incident was first reported just after 6.45am today.