Sussex evening traffic report: Car and lorry involved in accident

However, heavy traffic has been reported in Crawley, due to an accident involving a car and a lorry. The collision reportedly happened on Ifield Road between A2220 Ifield Road and The Dingle.

Elsewhere in West Sussex queuing traffic has been reported on A24 Broadwater Street West southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Scheduled roadworks mean that A259 Brighton Road in Shoreham will be closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am.

Traffic report