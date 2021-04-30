Sussex evening travel bulletin for Friday, April 30

Traffic stock image

Congestion is affecting many roads across the county this evening.

Several accidents and construction work are causing delays.

In Hastings there are reports of slow traffic on the A21 in Bohemia Road near Salisbury Road in the construction area.

In St Leonards, there is slow traffic on the A269 in Bexhill Road near the Kings Arms pub in the construction area.

Queueing traffic on the A2290 Lottbridge Drove around A259 Seaside (Seaside Roundabout) is being reported in Eastbourne in the construction area, which is causing delays past Admiral Retail Park.

There are reports of an accident involving a car and bicycle on the A259 Sutton Road near Milldown Road in Seaford.

There is also slow traffic on the A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) in the construction area, with ongoing lane closures.

Elsewhere in the county there are reports of very slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

There is also congestion on the A259 in Brighton Road into town from Valley Road to Church Hill.

An accident involving two cars is partially blocking the road in London Road near the St Mary’s Gate Inn, Arundel.

There are reports from the AA of very slow traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 (Portfield Roundabout).

Very slow traffic is being reported on the A22 London Road both ways from A264 Copthorne Road (The Star Inn traffic lights) to Park Road.