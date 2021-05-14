Sussex morning travel bulletin for Friday, May 14

Traffic news for Sussex

There are reports of slow traffic on the A27 Polegate bypass both ways from A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) to Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) due to construction work, according to the AA.

Ongoing lane closures are in place in the area.

There also reports of queueing traffic due to a stalled truck on the A26 New Road both ways near Avis Way in Newhaven.

Motorists may face delays on some roads in the county due to various works going on.

There are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A286 near Binderton Lane, which is affecting traffic travelling between West Dean and Chichester.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to water main work on Salthill Road around Clay Lane. There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction on B2144 Shopwhyke Road near Longacres Way, which is affecting traffic travelling between Chichester and Tangmere.

Eldsewhere in the county, there are also temporary traffic lights in place due to construction on A2101 St Helen’s Road at Alexandra Park in Hastings, affecting traffic travelling between Hastings and Beauport Holiday Park.

Temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Victoria Drive at Northiam Road in Eastbourne. Northiam Road is also closed for the same works.