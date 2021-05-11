Sussex morning travel bulletin for Tuesday, May 11

Sussex traffic news

There are several reports of animals on the road this morning, which may cause delays for motorists.

According to the AA, there are reports of a cow on A259 between Harbour Road and Sea Road.

And there are reports of three ponies on the road on the A267 near Five Ashes Primary School.

Elsewhere, construction work, water main and electricity works mean temporary traffic lights are in place in many roads across Sussex.

There are temporary traffic signals due to construction on A2101 St Helen’s Road at Alexandra Park in Hastings, which is affecting traffic travelling between Hastings and Beauport Holiday Park.

There are temporary traffic lights due to gas main work on Rattle Road around Gallows Lane in Eastbourne, which is affecting traffic travelling between Stone Cross and Westham.

Also in Eastbourne, temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Victoria Drive at Northiam Road. Northiam Road is also closed for the same works.

There are temporary traffic lights in place due to telecoms work on A268 around B2088, which is affecting traffic travelling between Peasmarsh and Newenden.

Temporary traffic lights are in place also because of telecoms work on the A267 Northbound at Hanging Birch Lane, which is affecting traffic travelling between Horsebridge and Cross in Hand.

There are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the B2192 at Knowle Lane, affecting traffic travelling between Halland and Lewes.

In Crowborough there are temporary traffic lights due to electricity work on London Road near A26 Beacon Road.

Elsewhere, temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on Coldean Lane between Hawkhurst Road and A270 Lewes Road.

In Chichester, there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A286 Market Avenue around Cawley Road.