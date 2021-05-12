Sussex morning travel bulletin for Wednesday, May 12

Sussex traffic news

There are reports of very slow traffic on the A27 Polegate bypass both ways from A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) to Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) due to construction work.

There are also ongoing lane closures in the area.

The AA is also reporting slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to the Toby Carvery.

Elsewhere in Sussex, construction work, water main and electricity works mean temporary traffic lights are in place in many roads across the county.

Temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Victoria Drive at Northiam Road in Eastbourne. Northiam Road is also closed for the same works.

There are temporary traffic lights in place due to construction on A2101 St Helen’s Road at Alexandra Park in Hastings, affecting traffic travelling between Hastings and Beauport Holiday Park.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to gas main work on Rattle Road around Gallows Lane in Eastbourne, according to the AA, which is affecting traffic travelling between Stone Cross and Westham.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to telecoms work on the A267 Northbound at Hanging Birch Lane, affecting traffic travelling between Horsebridge and Cross in Hand.

Elsewhere, temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on the A275 near Bevanbridge Stables. New development works are in progress, which is affecting traffic travelling between Cooksbridge and South Chailey.