Sussex traffic report: Road closed after building blaze and vehicles collide on busy roundabout

in Felpham, Downview Road is closed both ways between B2259 Felpham Way and Wroxham Way due to a thatched building fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has urged motorists to find an alternative route, where possible, and to allow extra time for the school run. See pictures from the scene hereThere have also been reports of an accident, involving a car and a lorry, near Funtington. Traffic is said to be coping well after the collision on Watery Lane both ways between Halladays Pub and Mill Road.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, a crash has been reported on the A23 in Crawley.

Road closures are in place

According to traffic reports, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the roundabout on A23 Crawley Avenue northbound at Ifield Avenue.

The road is partially blocked, causing queuing traffic in the area.

No other incidents have been reported in the county but there is reportedly slow moving traffic on the:

- A27 Chichester bypass both ways before A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

- A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

- A24 southbound, before B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout)

- A24 Worthing Road Southbound between Mill Straight and Kippens Lane. Average speed is five mph.

- A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

- B2123 Falmer Road both ways before The Downs Hotel

- A259 Marine Drive Westbound before The White Horse Pub.