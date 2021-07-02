Sussex traffic update: Friday, July 2

In Chichester traffic is slow and queuing on the A27 Eastbound by Fishbourne Roundabout. Further along the bypass, motorists are also facing delays as they approach the Bognor Road Roundabout.

In Worthing, slow traffic is being reported both ways on the A27 and at Sompting Road.

Traffic is building up on the A27 following a collision between a car and a van this morning. The incident took place at Lewes, according to traffic reports, at the A277 Brighton Road on the Ashcombe Roundabout.

Traffic stock image

North of Hawkhurst, the A229 has been shut both was at Gill's Green.

In Eastbourne, on East Dean Road, traffic is slow both ways following reports of a stalled vehicle.