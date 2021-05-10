Sussex traffic update: Monday, May 10

There are reports of delays and slow traffic after a car transporter stalled on the A23 in Pease Pottage at the roundabout.

Traffic is slow and queuing along Long Furlong between Findon and Clapham.

On the A27, Old Shoreham Road between Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane, there are reports of six-minute delays.

Traffic stock image

Further along the A27, Lewes Road coming into Polegate there are reports of slow and queuing traffic.

In Five Ashes, there is slow traffic on A267 Mayfield Road at Frog Hole Lane. There are also temporary traffic lights in operation.