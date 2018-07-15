SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, July 15

If you are heading out today here is everything you need to know about Sussex’s roads and rails.

ROADS:

- Congestion on the A27 eastbound between the A259 Chichester East and the junction with the A285 Chichester. There are currently delays of ten minutes against expected traffic. Normal traffic conditions are expected later this morning.

- All lanes will be closed on the M25 anticlockwise, between junctions J1A and J31 from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow due to emergency roadworks.

RAIL:

- There is engineering work affecting Great Northern/Thameslink/Southern/Gatwick Express services today.

Check your journey before you travel using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner here.