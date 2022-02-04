Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, February 4

Traffic is heavier than usual on the A259 westbound at the Chichester Bypass.

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road.

Traffic is coping well in Broomers Hill Lane, near Pulborough, despite reports of a stalled vehicle.

Sussex travel

Delays of three minutes and easing have been reported on Old Shoreham Road westbound between Steyning Road and Grinstead Lane.

Delays of four minutes and easing have been reported on Lewes Road and Coldean Lane. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

A partially rolled over car on Kings Hill Road, near Burwash, means traffic is heavier than usual in the area.

Rail replacement buses are in operation on the following lines: Horsham and Chichester/ Portsmouth and Southsea.