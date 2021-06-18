Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, June 18

Cripplegate Lane both ways from Millfield to Cedar Drive near Southwater is closed due to flooding.

Slow moving traffic has been seen on the A21 southbound by Baldslow.

Congestion has also been reported on Dittons Road in Eastbourne and by the roadworks in Polegate leading to the A27.

Traffic news

Delays are expected on the A27 heading towards Southerham Roundabout and on all roads leading to the roadworks at Earwig corner.

Traffic has also been seen both ways on the Chichester Bypass between Fishbourne and Portfield Roundabout.